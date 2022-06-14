Operation Health & Wellness: June 21 – June 30

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — State officials are hosting a free wellness event open to the public from June 21 to June 30.

Operation Health & Wellness is one of two missions available this summer in Nueces County from the Innovative Readiness Training.

IRT is a Department of Defense military training program that increases deployment readiness and provides vital services such as health care, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity for American communities.

According to officials, general medical immunizations/vaccines including COVID and Flu vaccinations, diabetes screenings, behavioral health, back-to-school physicals, dental cleanings, fillings, extractions, and reading glasses will be available on-site.

If you need transportation, call the RTA at 361-883-2287 one day ahead of your visit to secure a ride.

Services will be available at these three locations:

Banquete - Banquete Elementary; 5436 Bulldog Lane

Bishop – Lillion Luehrs Junior High; 719 E. Sixth Street

Corpus Christi – West Oso Junior High School; 5202 Bear Lane

Face Mask Required at the following location only:

Corpus Christi – Mission of Mercy; 2421 Ayers Street

There will be an Optometry Site offering eye exams, and eye and reading glasses at the Ayers Street location.

Hours of operation for all locations:

Tuesday, June 21 at 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday to Friday, June 22-24, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 25, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (Closed Sunday, June 26)

Monday to Wednesday, June 27 – 29, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 30, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.