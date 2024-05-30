Open spots available for Teen Building for Tomorrow Camp

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Looking for something for your kiddos to do over the summer break? There are several spots open over at the Garcias Arts and Education Center for the Teens Building for Tomorrow Camp, Summer 2024: Leadership, Arts, Citizenship, and Entrepreneurship.

In this camp, students in grades 6-12 will gain skills, empowerment, and citizenship by doing activities such as STEM exercises, yoga, art lessons in various media, volunteerism, and field trips throughout the community.

The camp is being led by local artists Mayra Zamora and Monica Marie Garcia.

"Community partners provide presentations and opportunities to learn about careers, continuing/higher education paths, and life interests," said organizers.

Details

Camp takes place Monday-Friday from 10:00 am-5:00 pm* at the Garcia Center, 2021 Agnes St. (*The schedule might occasionally change due to a field trip.)

Students must bring a sack lunch unless otherwise instructed.

Camp costs $375 for all 6 weeks. Individual week signups are available for $125 per child (or $62.50 per week with a scholarship).

A limited number of scholarships for students in need are offered. Contact us at 361-825-3600.

Artwork created at the camp will be installed for an exhibition with a closing reception, and also mural dedication.

2024 session dates

Session 1: June 3-7

Session 2: June 10-14

Session 3: June 17-21

Session 4: June 24-28

Session 5: July 1-5

Session 6: July 8-12

Questions? Call the Garcia Center at 361-825-3566.