Online reservations for Easter holiday camping at Labonte Park opened on Feb. 24

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Easter holiday is right around the corner, and Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation invites you to secure your campsite at Labonte Park.

The popular spot for Easter is located alongside Highway 37 near Calallen at 14333 IH-37 Access Road.

"The Nueces River runs along the park, making it ideal for outdoor camping. Create memories of fishing along the river, cycling within the park, and enjoying lawn games on the campgrounds," said city officials.

Online reservations for people to secure their campsites are happening now until Thursday, April 6.

Beginning on Feb. 24, Parks & Recreation started accepting online reservations from park visitors to secure their campsite(s) at Labonte Park for Friday, April 7, through Sunday, April 9.

This means that campsites are reserved and paid for in advance.

"A camping fee of $28 will be required for up to three nights of camping at the park. RV campsites are $55 for up to three nights of camping," said city officials.

The camping fee includes two parking spots for each site reservation. Additional parking passes will be available for purchase online only at the time of reservation for $6 each (limit of two extra passes per campsite reservation).

These fees help to offset the cost of trash pick-up and site clean-up needed during the holiday camping period.

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT RESERVATIONS:

PARK CAMPSITE LAYOUT: Campsites 1 to 15 are 50 feet wide, allowing one RV per campsite. Campsites 16 to 68 vary in size. See the PARK EVENT SITEMAP for more details.

RESERVATIONS: The online reservation period will run from Friday, February 24, at noon until Thursday, April 6, at noon.

Campsites are reserved and paid for in advance at: https://register.ccparkandrec.com/.

For more information about this event, please call the Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department at (361) 826-PLAY (7529) or visit www.ccparkandrec.com.