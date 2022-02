A 1-year-old boy is dead after being by a train Sunday.

Allen Edward Mengers died at about 11:10 a.m. on County Road 1653 near Edroy after the Chevrolet Silverado he was riding in failed to yield the right of way to a train at a crossing, according to a release by Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Nathan Brandley.

The driver of the truck was taken by ambulance to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Shoreline, and a woman riding in the truck was flown there by HALO-Flight.