One year later, the show must go on

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's taken almost a full year, but as the saying goes, the show must go on.

Country music fans were disappointed on March 13, 2020 when concerns about then-mysterious COVID-19 led to Concrete Street Amphitheater leaders canceling the Cody Johnson concert for that evening shortly before it was set to start.

One day shy of a year later, Johnson will take the amphitheater stage Friday night with an encore performance the following night.

“I think it feels full circle," amphitheater general manager Mark Schaberg said. "It was March 13, 2020 when our world kind of shut down, and it will be March 12, 2021 when we open back up.”

Concrete Street hasn't remained completely closed during the pandemic.

The amphitheater hosted drive-in movies -- and with a capacity of approximately 10,000 -- there were small concerts with around 1,500 music fans in attendance.

This weekend's Spring Break on the Coast event headlined by Johnson and featuring other artists could be the highest attended show since the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

That's due in part to recent events.

“We did open a few more general admission seating with the (COVID-19 regulation ending) announcement from the governor," Schaberg said. "But we’re still not pushing even 25-percent capacity. (There's) lots of room to spread out and have some socially distanced fun.”

Concrete Street is trying to establish that distance by placing tables in most of the seating areas at which concert-goers are supposed to remain near throughout the show.

It's unknown whether they'll abide by those rules once the music starts and the beer starts flowing, but Schaberg is encouraged by the behaviors he's witnessed at the other, smaller shows.

"This is all about being safe, having a good time, having common courtesy and common sense," he said. "And we’ve really had very few problems in the past.”

Mask-wearing is optional for concert-goers but required of all amphitheater staff members.

Even with the precautions in place, some music fans don't see themselves taking in a concert just yet.

“I’d like to go as much as possible," Ricardo Loya said. "But with COVID, I’ll be patient to when they actually come back and it’s really good in all the places — all the arenas.”

Others were on the fence when asked if they would go to a show right now.

“I kind of want to say yes, but I’m still a little hesitant," musician and music fan Todd Duran said." Because like I said, I haven’t gotten my (COVID-19 vaccine) yet, and I’d rather be a little more sure.”

And then there are those who just want to give advice to people who plan to go to this weekend's concerts.

“I want to recommend to all of y’all please wear a mask and social distance if you’re going there,” musician and music fan Jesus "Jay" Nunez said.