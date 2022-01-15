One man dead in midnight shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police are investigating a shooting this morning.

It happened in the area of Gollihar Rd. and Bernandino St. at around 12:46 a.m., according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Currently information is limited, but police did confirm one man was found dead at the scene when they arrived. No word yet on any other potential victims in the shooting.

No suspects are in custody at this time. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. We will update this with information as it becomes available.