One man dead, another arrested following standoff with law enforcement in Kingsville

According to a press release from the Kingsville Police Department, a joint operation between multiple law enforcement agencies ended with one man dead and another arrested for child pornography charges.

Early Thursday morning, the KPD, Corpus Christi PD and Homeland Security Investigations went to a residence in Kingsville to gather additional evidence of an already ongoing CCPD investigation involving alleged child pornography.

When the agencies reached the residence on the 700 block of E. Avenue D, officials made contact with an alleged suspect.

Officials say 26-year-old Alejandro Vela, "barricaded himself in the residence."

The release states the KPD SWAT team was called to the residence, however, shortly after they arrived, Alejandro Vela allegedly "shot himself and took his own life."

During the investigation, the release states, 25-year-old Adrian Vela arrived at the residence and was then taken to the KPD.

The release states Adrian Vela was later arrested at the department for a second-degree felony child pornography charge and a charge of second-degree indecency with a child sexual contact.

The investigation is ongoing, and the KPD is asking that anyone with information to contact Felix Reyna with the KPD investigations bureau at (361) 592-8849.

Kingsville Crime Stoppers may also be contacted for those who wish to remain anonymous, at (361) 592-4636.