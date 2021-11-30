Watch
One man dead after car crash on Nile Drive

The crash occurred on Nov. 19
Richard Johnson
Posted at 3:52 PM, Nov 30, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One man has died following a car crash on Nile and Ennis Joslin on November 19..

27-year-old Jesus Garcia died Tuesday morning.

According to earlier reports from CCPD, the crash happened around 8:21 p.m..

Police at the time told us the driver of a car was on Nile Dr. and thought they had a green turn signal. When they turned, their vehicle was struck by an SUV going northbound on Ennis Joslin.

Police say a passenger in the car was ejected, and the driver of the car would be charged with a DWI.

Another passenger in that car was also injured, and the driver of the SUV was reported to be alright.

21-year-old Leroy Jasso has been arrested. He was originally charged with two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle, but one of these charges is now being upgraded to intoxication manslaughter due to the death of Garcia.

