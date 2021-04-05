One juvenile taken into custody during Ingleside drug bust

INGLESIDE, Texas — The Ingleside Police Deartment made a weekend drug bust that helped produce a container of THC wax, a plastic baggie containing about 11 grams of marijuana and 19 green plastic containers containing marijuana cigarettes ready for distribution.

Police responded to a call about 10:30 p.m. Saturday to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the 2900 block of Penoak Ave. There, they came in contact with three youths.

A 16-year-old juvenile was taken into custody and is facing two felony charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Police say they have been seeing an upward trend in THC and marijuana use among Ingleside teens. They add they will make every effort to investigate and arrest those who are distributing it in our city - no matter the age.