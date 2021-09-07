One dead in three-vehicle crash North of Beeville

BEEVILLE, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating a crash that left one dead Tuesday morning.

The three-vehicle crash, which included a truck tractor semi-trailer, took place at about 6:26 a.m., on US 59, north of Beeville in Bee County.

A post from DPS says US 59 is shut down and traffic is being rerouted. Crews are removing the debris from the road and expect the road to be fully opened up soon.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

This is a developing story.