Omni Corpus Christi hosting job fair on March 21

CORUS CHRISTI, Tx — Omni Corpus Christi will be hosting a job fair on March 21 for full-time and seasonal positions.

The job fair will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Bayview Room located on the third floor of the Omni.

Some of the positions looking to be filled are guest services, culinary, housekeeping, and more.

Omni is introducing the newly remodeled restaurant and bar in May 2024. The job fair is looking to fill positions for restaurant servers, dining room attendants, food runners, bartenders, coffee shop baristas, room service agents, pool and bar personnel. As well as cooks, dishwashers, banquet servers, valet, housekeeping laundry.

Organizers say if there will be on-spot interviews, so dress to impress!

Before you stop by, you are asked to apply online at Omni Hotel's website.