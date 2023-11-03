Old Cemetery in Robstown looking for extra hands to clean it up

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Saint Anthony's Old Cemetery in Robstown has been here for over a century and is in desperate need of some care.

For the last five years, Freddy Gonzalez has been doing the maintenance and covering the expenses for this cemetery for nothing in return.

"It is disgusting to drive by here and to see all these weeds and trees you know just hanging," Gonzalez said. "Then I look to the other side and everything is cut and I think and I say why can’t people just come around and help.

Gonzalez has family buried there, which is why he volunteers to keep the cemetery clean.

"I think it is for a good cause, you do not know what tomorrow brings for us, maybe one of us will be laying there, maybe our sisters our brothers or sisters," Gonzalez said.

Even though Gonzalez does his best to keep this place nice, he said at times it’s hard work which is why he is looking for extra hands to help out.

The Pride of Robstown, a non-profit is hosting their second cemetery clean up.

Robstown Mayor Pro Tea Mary Anne Saenz said this cemetery means a lot for the community.

"The cemetery is an interracial part of our community, it is part of our history, of what Robstown is made of, and what it continues to be," Saenz said.

Gonzalez said the work is not easy which is why he is looking for extra help to stop by and help clean up the cemetery. He is asking for volunteers to bring their own tools and to come together to maintain this cemetery.

"I encourage everyone to come out and help, like I said you know if you have the time, and you want to do something positive, lets get together, let’s make it happen," Gonzalez said.

The clean up will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.at The Saint Anthony’s Old Cemetery on 77 Texas-44.

