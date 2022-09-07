Oil Belt Junior League team honored at commissioners court meeting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The victory lap continues for the Oil Belt Junior League baseball team.

They got the star treatment during Wednesday's Nueces County Commissioners meeting.

The team was honored with a proclamation that recognized the Oil Belt baseball team as the 2022 United States Junior League Champions.

They won the title of top Junior League team in the country on Aug. 19 in Taylor, Mich.

The team advanced to the JLB World Series Championship game, but they were defeated by Chinese Taipei, 7-1.

The Oil Belt Junior League team began it's championship run by winning several tournaments in the Coastal Bend.

Then it was on the regional and state championship wins in Lardeo and Abilene.

Finally, they headed to Michigan for a shot at the top title.

"And then in the World Series, I mean there's always good teams there. So, uh, I mean we did pretty good" team member Dallin Debellas said.

The team may have come in second in the World Championship game, but they are still the number one team in the nation.

Team member Lucas Saenz is pretty proud of how they did.

"Yeah, I'd say U.S. Champions is pretty good. Yeah, you don't see that happen very — too often and it's an accomplishment," Saenz said.

The members of the Oil Belt Junior League team still has some big dreams they hope to accomplish.

Most of them attend Calallen High school and they said their next goal is to win a State Championship for the Wildcats.