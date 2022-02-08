Watch
Officials: Truck sparked a brush fire in Odem

Oscar Rivera
A brush fire in Odem engulfed a few cars on Tuesday.
Fire in Odem 2/8/2022
Posted at 5:34 PM, Feb 08, 2022
Multiple fire crews near San Patricio County battled a brush fire in Odem after officials said a truck's catalytic converter got hot and started the blaze.

Odem Fire Chief Porfirio Huerta said the fire started before 2 p.m., and burned about eight-to-ten acres of land, including a barn and a few old cars.

Odem Fire with light poles, car
The fire in Odem burned eight to ten acres of land.

San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said there were "over 100 cars on the property and most of them still had fuel in them," which delayed crews from putting it out quickly.

The Texas Forestry Service was called, Rivera said, to bulldoze the area of the tall grass and brush.

Huerta said the Papalote, Skidmore, Beeville, Taft, Mathis, Sinton, and Odem fire departments worked the fire.

