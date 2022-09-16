Officials say no threat to Ray HS after campus put on lockdown

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE (2:28 p.m.):

The Corpus Christi Police Department has cleared the scene at Ray High School, according to a CCPD Blotter post.

The post stated a report of an active shooter at Ray High School was called in this afternoon.

They added there is no threat to the school, and there are no injuries.

"Students are safe and will be released per CCISD protocol," the post stated.

ORIGINAL STORY:

KRIS 6 News is on scene at Ray High School while the school is on lockdown, with a large police presence.

The Corpus Christi Police Department posted on their social medias that all Ray High School parents that are en route, should divert to the Del Mar Economic Center at 3209 S. Staples.

"All students are safe and there is no present threat at this time," officials said in the post.

We have a crew there trying to gather more information.

This is a developing story, stay with KRIS 6 News for upddates.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.