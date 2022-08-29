Officials: Juveniles detained after stolen vehicle call near Ray High School

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Reports of a stolen vehicle led to a chase and the detainment of two minors near Ray High School on Monday morning.

Corpus Christi Police Department officials said they responded to a call for a stolen vehicle around 10 a.m. near Ray High School.

When officers arrived on-scene, six people fled from the vehicle on foot. One of them was immediately detained in the pursuit.

Corpus Christi Independent School District police chief Kirby Warnke said the CCPD chased them through a construction zone to the high school.

Warnke said someone let one of the suspects into the building. CCISD police were able to identify and arrest the suspect.

The campus was put on lockdown, but was lifted shortly after the incident.

Warnke said the CCISD police will investigate how the minor was let into the campus.

"All of that is going to be looked into, and once identified, then we're going to take both administrative and criminal action — if necessary — on the person who let them inside of our campus."

The CCPD and the CCISDPD are still investigating the incident.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.