Officer Michael Love retires after four years with CCPD

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday was a day filled with emotion for the Corpus Christi Police Department as Officer Michael Love retired after four years on the force.

Love was seriously injured in January of 2020 when an intoxicated driver ran into him; his partner Officer Alan McCollum was killed in the incident.

According to Love, it took him three months to learn how to walk again, during that time he was confined to a wheel chair.

On his last day Love said it was important for his brothers and sisters in blue to make it back home after every shift.

"Always make it home to your families, never forget Alan was an amazing father and officer," he said. "Thank you all for all your love, see you all on the other side."

Michael Love began his career in 2017.

