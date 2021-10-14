Officer Alan McCollum Honored in Washington D.C.

CORPUS CHRISTI — Officer Alan McCollum was killed by a drunk driver in 2020, this week his memory honored at the nations capital, his daughter and his widow were in attendance.

Michelle McCollum is grateful for this remembrance and took her daughter Liliana to see the wonderful events taking place.

"Alan lived like a hero and he died like a hero, you see it in stone, it was very real, very emotional, it chokes me up because he should be here, he should be with us."

McCollum's name was engraved in the National Law enforcement officers memorial, his daughter was excited she got to see the events take place.

"It makes me feel really honored, and I'm just so proud, my dad was such an amazing officer he did so much for the community and he made the ultimate sacrifice and he should be here."

Different events will take place and end on Saturday at the memorial.