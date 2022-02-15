Ocean Drive repairs and potholes to be discussed at city council meeting

At Tuesday's city council meeting, city leaders are scheduled to give an update on the Ocean Drive rehabilitation project.

As KRIS 6 News reported last week, the city's engineering services assistant director said newly formed potholes reveal problem areas the first of two layers of asphalt that workers will need to fix before adding the second layer, but people who live in the area are asking why the city doesn't completely rebuild Ocean Drive instead.

Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni says that would be come at a big cost.

“In addition to putting dollars to the issue,” Zanoni said. “For the first time in many years we have a public works department. We have teams of professionals who are self-performing street maintenance. The city didn't have that 3 years ago." Zanoni said the city of Corpus Christi has also invested millions in equipment so that the city is “self-performing.”

City leaders will also take up a motion on Tuesday authorizing the purchase of a new truck to address potholes.

According to the agenda, the new work vehicle will cost over $227,000 and will be paid for from the city's vehicle and equipment replacement fund.

The truck will help the city in its effort to improve city streets.