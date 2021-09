CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Employees of Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi who use the facility's Ocean Drive entrance will have to use an alternate route this morning.

The base says the north entrance gate on Ocean Drive will be closed so damages can be repaired.

Drivers will have to use the south gate entrance off NAS Drive in Flour Bluff.

There's no word on what caused the damages to the gate or how long it will be closed.