Nuevo Cafe has a tasty cure for arctic chills

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local restaurant has a tasty way to chase away the cold the next time we get an arctic blast.

Nuevo Cafe, near the 6 Points area, was packed with customers during the most recent cold front.

They were there for Nuevo Cafe's popular Poblano Soup.

It's been the house specialty for decades.

Delyla Gonzalez just had to try it out for herself.

"We heard that the poblano soup here was really, really good so we decided to give it a try," she said.

Nuevo Cafe co-owner Daniel Luz says demand for the soup always goes up when the temperature drops.

"We roasted a lot of poblanos to make sure everybody get their poblano soup on time today," he said.

By the way, poblanos are a mild chile pepper that look like a longer, darker green bell pepper.