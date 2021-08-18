Nueces River Bridge Project scheduled to begin September

CORPUS CHRIST, Texas — Starting September 7, expect to see barricades being set up by contractors as the new Nueces River Bridge Project gets underway.

The actual work is slated to begin on September 20. The project will focus on a stretch of I-37 from the Red Bird Lane exit to the Highway 77 interchange.

Once finished, it will be four lanes in each direction to make traffic flow smoother and safer. The bridge will also be five feet higher than what it is right now to help prevent road flooding.

Construction is expected to take between two and two and a half years to finish.