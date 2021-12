CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Construction on the I-37 Nueces River Bridge project is being put on hold for some of the holiday season.

Work will pause beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday on the project. The stoppage will continue through 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

All travel lanes will remain open for motorists.

The $85 million project is an effort to improve the stretch of the interstate from Redbird Lane to U.S. Highway 77.

The project is expected to be complete in early 2027.