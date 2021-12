Work will resume on the I-37 Nueces River Bridge project Tuesday night.

TxDOT suspended work for the Christmas holidays, but starting at 9 p.m., crews will resume work on the interstate from Redbird Lane to U.S. 77, including the Nueces River Bridge.

The closures will last until 6 a.m. and then again on Wednesday from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Thursday.

Work will then be suspended until next Tuesday.

Crews will start construction again at 9 p.m. and run until 6 a.m. the following morning.