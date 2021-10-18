Nueces County will continue job fair Tuesday at courthouse

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're looking for a job, you could be in luck.

Nueces County will continue its job fair from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the County Courthouse.

The county is recruiting candidates for positions in the public works department and sheriff's office.

According to the county, veterans are highly encouraged to attend the job fair and apply for employment.

Represenatives from the county's human resources department will also be there to discuss the application process, career development and training opportunities.