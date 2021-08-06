Nueces County: Tuloso-Midway ISD reports COVID delta variant circulating

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County health officials report the COVID-19 delta variant virus is circulating among Tuloso-Midway ISD students.

Annette Rodriguez, health director for the Corpus Christi Nueces County Public Health District, says that since the beginning of the school year at TMISD, there have been reports of more than 200 COVID-19 cases and said the delta variant is circulating.

That's in all of TMISD's schools combined.

TMISD will be hosting a community-wide COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Tuloso-Midway Middle School.

According to the district, TMISD will also continue to update parents and students on the number of positive COVID-19 cases among staff and students.

TMISD is asking parents not to allow their students to attend school if they are sick, test positive for COVID-19, or if they should be under quarantine due to exposure to COVID-19.

Students must be fever-free for at least 24 hours without the help of medication before returning to school.

