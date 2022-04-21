Nueces County to apply for mental health grant for jail.

CORPUS CHRISTI — Nueces County commissioners approved a motion to apply for a state grant that would help mental health services in the county jail.

Judge Missy Medary said 25 percent of the jail inmates suffer from illness involving mental health.

She added that this is something the county needs and that there are many resources that are needed in the area.

"When it becomes a revolving door, it hurts the individual, it hurts families because you can't get any help for individuals or their family members because they can't get any help for their family members that suffer from mental health and it hurts the community," she said.

Judge Lisa Greenberg spoke at Tuesday's special called meeting and spoke about Andres Mushal, who killed his father in 2017 and set their home on fire.

His parents tried to get him help, but he was sent to Edinburg and given some pills he refused to take.

"We can't fix the bigger problem of having the resources to start and we will be able to address what we need, specialized answers or call for specialized things this county desperately needs. Right now, we just had a gaping hole," she said.