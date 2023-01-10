Watch Now
Nueces County Sherriff's Office, CCPD at Oso Bay turnaround for officer involved shooting

Posted at 3:53 PM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 16:53:55-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department said on social media they are currently working with the Nueces County Sheriff's Office for an officer involved shooting.

The CCPD said they are assisting Sherriff's deputies at the scene, and officers are currently at the Oso turnaround.

Traffic westbound at SH-385 is "at a crawl," officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.

