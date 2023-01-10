Nueces County Sherriff's Office, CCPD at Oso Bay turnaround for officer involved shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department said on social media they are currently working with the Nueces County Sheriff's Office for an officer involved shooting.

The CCPD said they are assisting Sherriff's deputies at the scene, and officers are currently at the Oso turnaround.

Traffic westbound at SH-385 is "at a crawl," officials said.

KRIS 6 News has a crew currently en route to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.

