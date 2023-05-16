Nueces County Sheriff’s Office honors fallen officers during National Police Week

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Nueces County Courthouse joins other agencies throughout the United States to honor law enforcement officers who fell in the line of duty.

A ceremony was held at the Nueces County Fallen Heroes Memorial Wall Monday, May 15 at the Nueces County Fallen Heroes Memorial Wall where the names of 28 fallen officers from four different agencies in Nueces County are displayed.

"This memorial wall is part of National Police Week, where we honor those officers’ legacies. We hope to demonstrate to their families and the community that local law enforcement will never forget the service and sacrifice made by their loved ones,” said Sheriff J. C. Hooper.

Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle said people could honor fallen officers this week by leaving their porch lights on or displaying the color blue.

Paying recognition to those law enforcement officers who've lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others is extremely vital, according to Chief Markle.

"It's an obligation we have. We can't go forward without remembering the past and who's given their lives in the commission of their duties. It's important," said Chief Markle.

