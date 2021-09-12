Nueces County reports two deaths, 121 COVID-19 cases

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County reports two deaths and 121 new cases of COVID-19.

Doctors with the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District reported the patients included one male and one female with ages ranging in their 30’s, and 40’s.

They added comorbidities included diabetes and hypertension.

This brings the total deaths in the county to 1,091.

There are now 62,746 total case of COVID-19 in the county with 57,136 recovered.

As of Sunday, 297 people are currently hospitalized.

