Nueces County reports seven COVID-19 related deaths, 263 new cases

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District received notification of seven COVID-19 related deaths.

The patients included three males and four females with ages ranging in their 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s.

No comorbidities were reported.

Further information is not being released for privacy and confidentiality reasons.

This brings the total deaths in the county to 1,098.

The Nueces County Health Authority also reported 263 new COVID-19 cases. This brings the total amount of 63,009.

299 people are currently hospitalized. So far, 57,360 have recovered.

