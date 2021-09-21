Watch
Nueces County: Five COVID-19 related deaths, 126 new cases

Jeff Roberson/AP
Dr. Shane Wilson performs rounds in a portion of Scotland County Hospital set up to isolate and treat COVID-19 patients Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Memphis, Mo. The tiny hospital in rural northeast Missouri is seeing an alarming increase in coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
COVID-19
Posted at 4:22 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 17:39:46-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District says they received notification of five COVID-19 related deaths.

The patients included 2 men and 3 women, their ages ranging in their 40’s, 50’s, 60’s and 90’s.

Doctors say comorbidities included hypertension, heart disease, chronic kidney disease and dementia.

Further information is not being released for privacy and confidentiality reasons.

As for now, 1,140 have died from COVID-19 related illnesses.

Doctors with Nueces County report there were 126 new COVID-19 cases.

The new number of the amount of people affected by COVID-19 is 40,768.

There are currently 215 people who are hospitalized and 81 of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.

