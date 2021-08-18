Nueces County reports 12 COVID-19-related deaths

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District says they received notification of 12 COVID-19 related deaths.

Health officials said the patients were six males and six females.

Their ages range from their 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, and 70s.

The comorbidities of the patients included diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, hypothyroidism, hyperlipidemia, and obesity.

Further information is not being released for privacy and confidentiality reasons.

At a COVID-19 press conference, health officials said 10 out of 12 deaths reported today were unvaccinated.