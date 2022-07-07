Nueces County remains at high risk of community transmission for Covid-19

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County remains an area of high risk for COVID-19 transmission according to recent numbers provided by the Corpus Christi-Public Health District.

On Wednesday, Nueces County Emergency Coordinator Louis Ray said there was an increase in the number of infections.

"There's been an increase to the COVID-19 number, so we are looking at a positivity rate of about 31.86percent," Ray said.

Ray said this is a reminder that the pandemic is not over, as case counts continue in the triple digits and positive test results are steadily climbing.

"COVID has no limits, right? So, if you're exposed and you can get it and it could be potentially deadly for some people," Ray said.

The last time the public health district recorded these numbers was back in January when the Omicron first hit the region.

The newest wave of COVID infections is also fueled by more contagious sub variants of the Omicron strain.

"Viruses start to learn, start to adapt, and viruses mutate, and that's something we have to realize like right now the omicron variant that we're seeing is b.5 is being the highest in circulation," said Denzel Otokunrin, Corpus Christi - Nueces County public health administrator and epidemiologist.

County leaders recommend that individuals who are eligible for a vaccine or booster receive their dose now.

Those at high risk of contracting the virus are being encouraged to wear a mask indoors, at airports, and at large gatherings.

