Nueces County Pct. 4 officials allocating ARPA funds to improve school safety

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some area school districts are about to receive a grant that will be used to improve school safety, according to a release from Nueces County Pct. 4 Commissioner Brent Chesney's office.

Chesney announced on Tuesday that he has sponsored an action to award multiple school districts American Relief Protection Act funds "specially allocated for qualified projects in Precinct 4.

“It is an honor to represent these school districts and work with the outstanding superintendents and their staffs to facilitate this happening," Chesney said in the release. "Our children are of the utmost importance and to have the opportunity to help fund this is a blessing indeed. I look forward to hearing from (the Corpus Christi Independent School District as well and working with them since part of that district is also in my precinct."

The Flour Bluff ISD, Seashore Charter Schools, the Port Aransas ISD and the London ISD will all receive funds as follows:

Flour Bluff ISD: $114,000

London ISD: $80,000

Port Aransas: $49,000

Seashore: $49,000

