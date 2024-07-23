Nueces County Operation Health and Wellness initiative underway until July 27

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — State officials are hosting a free wellness event open to the public from July 22 to July 27 at three locations throughout Nueces County.

Nueces County Operation Health and Wellness is a free event that provides medical services on a first-come, first-served basis Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

B-Line Paratransit customers can call 361-289-5881 to schedule a ride. To request your paratransit certification application, call 361-883-2287. All pets on the B-line must be cage, however service animals are excluded.

For any questions, call the office of Joe A. Gonzalez, Nueces County Commissioner Pct 2, at 361-888-0296.

Here's a list of Nueces County Operation Health and Wellness locations:

Corpus Christi, TX

Mission of Mercy ~ 2421 Ayers Street

Optometry ONLY - Includes Eye Exams

Reading Glasses Available On-site

Vouchers available for single vision & bifocals while supplies last.

West Oso Jr. High School ~ 5202 Bear Lane

General Medical; Immunization/ Vaccines; Diabetes Screening;

Behavioral Health; Back-to-School Physicals; Women's Exams

Pharmacy on-site

Robstown, TX

Calderon Nueces County Center ~ 710 E Main Ave

General Medical; Immunization/ Vaccines; Diabetes Screening; Behavioral Health; Back-to-School Physicals; Women's Exams

Pharmacy on-site