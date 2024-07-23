Nueces County Operation Health and Wellness initiative underway until July 27

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — State officials are hosting a free wellness event open to the public from July 22 to July 27 at three locations throughout Nueces County.
Nueces County Operation Health and Wellness is a free event that provides medical services on a first-come, first-served basis Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.
B-Line Paratransit customers can call 361-289-5881 to schedule a ride. To request your paratransit certification application, call 361-883-2287. All pets on the B-line must be cage, however service animals are excluded.
For any questions, call the office of Joe A. Gonzalez, Nueces County Commissioner Pct 2, at 361-888-0296.
Here's a list of Nueces County Operation Health and Wellness locations:
Corpus Christi, TX
- Mission of Mercy ~ 2421 Ayers Street
Optometry ONLY - Includes Eye Exams
Reading Glasses Available On-site
Vouchers available for single vision & bifocals while supplies last.
- West Oso Jr. High School ~ 5202 Bear Lane
General Medical; Immunization/ Vaccines; Diabetes Screening;
Behavioral Health; Back-to-School Physicals; Women's Exams
Pharmacy on-site
Robstown, TX
- Calderon Nueces County Center ~ 710 E Main Ave
General Medical; Immunization/ Vaccines; Diabetes Screening; Behavioral Health; Back-to-School Physicals; Women's Exams
Pharmacy on-site