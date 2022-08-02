Nueces County officials look into lighting proposal at Ortiz Park

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The item presented at the latest Nueces County commissioner's court meeting Friday included talks on the latest project for Ortiz Park in Robstown.

A proposal that would allow for the installation of 34 solar lights along the walking trail around the south side of the property.

The lighting improvement is a priority for Commissioner John Marez who said it would bring in a cost-effective amenity to enhance safety for parkgoers.

Phase 1 of the project calls for $341,577.02. The funds would cover the costs of material, logistics, installation, and project management for the trail part of the project.

There would also be nine additional solar lights covering certain public spaces.

"What I'm doing is a good project here," said Marez. "I feel that it adds value, that money is a relative amount of money that I'm very careful for."

Dalkia Energy Solutions would be in charge of the project. A company that was sued in Albuquerque, New Mexico for more than $10 million in damages regarding light fixtures.

"I didn't have that and no one made that aware to me," said Marez. "Had I known that definitely is a big reason to draw back in concern."

Commissioner Roberto Hernadez believes the cost of the lighting project is on the expensive side and the county should consider bids from local companies before moving forward with the project.

"I just thought it was kind of excessive and thought we could give our local people here a chance to bid on it, see what kind of bids we get," said Hernandez.

We reached out to Dalkia about their proposal in Nueces County and pending litigation in New Mexico but they were not available for comment.

"I personally pulled this item, I asked for the county attorney to review it, they apparently told me that that's what they want to do as well which was a first for me to hear," said Marez.

