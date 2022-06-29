CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 42-year-old Nueces County man will serve a nearly 18-year federal prison sentence for distributing child pornography, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District of Texas.

Corpus Christi native Michael Aaron Galvan plead guilty in April to distributing multiple videos of child pornography through social media.

According to the release, the investigation into his crimes began in June 2021. He was arrested later that year at the U.S.-Mexico border, where officials discovered he had a cellphone with child pornography.

"Forensic analysis of that device and others seized from Galvan’s residence showed he possessed hundreds of videos and images depicting the sexual abuse of prepubescent children," the release states. "There was also evidence of how Galvan created surreptitious recordings of young children at play in his neighborhood and children walking to an elementary school near his home."

U.S. District Judge Drew B. Tipton sentenced Galvan to 210 months in prison, or 17 years and six months, according to the release.

The sentence includes 10 years of supervised release following prison, and he will have to register as a sex offender.

Galvan will also have to comply with requirements that will limit his Internet usage and access to children.

The release states that the court heard an emotional victim-impact statement during the hearing detailing the negative impact of Galvan’s actions.

That led to his sentencing.

Restitution to the victims will be determined at a later date.

Galvan has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future, the release states.

Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation in conjunction with the Corpus Christi Police Department.

