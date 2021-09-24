Nueces County looking for new County Manager

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County's Commissioners Court Manager Tyner Little is retiring at the end of the month after 29 years of serving the county.

When his replacement is found, they'll be moving in to a revamped position.

This week, County Commissioners voted to change the position's job title to County Manager. The new hire will oversee Nueces County's non-elected department heads and report to the commissioners court.

The position is similar to that of the Corpus Christi City Manager.

The changes were suggested by Pct. 4 Commissioner Brent Chesney who says the new hire will help streamline county government by dealing directly with commissioners.

“I think it’s going to give us a lot of efficiency, this person is going to have to be very strong willed to work with all five of us and keep all five of us happy,” Chesney said.

Transitioning a current county position into a new one also ensures that the position of County Manager won’t cost the county or its taxpayers any additional money.

“We're just redefining a position, we're doing it cost-effectively, and we're redefining a position to help us run government more accountably,” said Chesney. “This person would report to the entire court and be held accountable by the entire court.”

Commissioners unanimously approved the change and the position is posted. Chesney says the county hopes to the position filled in 60-90 days.