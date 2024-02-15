Nueces County Junior Livestock Show wraps up, crowns market steer champion

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Parade of Champions took place around 10am on Saturday. Champions from different divisions showed off their hard work with ribbons and trophies.

Kiersten Koenning Whose steer won the 2024 Nueces County Junior Livestock Show Grand Champion in the market steer category.

"I was very blessed because we grown so much and he’s become so special to me. And it was amazing. The feeling so unreal," said Koenning.

Koenning said she and her steer, Rio, bonded quickly.

"He’s pretty funny, he likes to come up for attention, he likes to play," said Koenning.

Koenning spends at least 2 hours everyday tending to Rio and said the experience has taught her so much at just 16 years old.

"It’s making me grow more as a person, it’s giving more skills," said Koenning.

Part of the event includes auctioning the animals that are grand champions and Rio auctioned for $30,000. The funds will go to scholarships for Koenning.. And she adds advice for students who are interested in agg.

"Find the animal that you want to do first and then find a breeder, someone you can get the animal from. Ask them question about what you’re going to be doing and what to expect. And just make sure you have someone that’s going to help you along the way," said Koenning.

