Nueces County Judge Connie Scott officially sworn in on New Year's Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Connie Scott, Nueces County's newest judge for the Commissioner's Court, was sworn in on January 1.

Scott was sworn in Sunday afternoon at the Nueces County Courthouse, and Senator John Coryn was there to make it all official.

Connie Scott is replacing Barbara Canales, who conceded on election night.

"I've only been a resident here for 35 years. My husband was born and raised here. This is our home, and we want the best for all of our citizens in Nueces County," said Connie Scott.

Scott says her priorities include working to reach a consensus across the aisle.

She said she wants to bring back department head meetings frequently-- to discuss issues that need to be tackled.

Scott said there are job openings at the courthouse that need to be filled, and she also wants to help set the budget straight.

With the new legislative session nearing, Scott said she plans to work closely with other representatives on matters that impact us here in the Coastal Bend.