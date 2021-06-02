ROBSTOWN, Texas —
Nueces Co. Judge Barbara Canales makes remarks after a tri-county drainage study involving @NuecesCo @JimWellsCounty, Kleberg Co. More this evening on @KRIS6News/@Action10News . pic.twitter.com/ojTaPJERFT
— Greg Chandler (@TVsGregChandler) June 2, 2021
Nueces County judge comments on drainage study
More on this tonight on KRIS 6 News and Action 10 News
Posted at 10:36 AM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 11:36:53-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.