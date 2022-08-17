Nueces County job fair scheduled for August 18 at Nueces County Courthouse

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County is set to host a job fair on the first floor in the Central Jury Room of the Nueces County Courthouse on Thursday, August 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Over 100 positions are up for grabs, and computers and scanners will be available to help with all applications.

"Veterans are highly encouraged to attend the job fair and apply for employment," said organizers.

"Nueces County proudly supports our veterans and recognizes the value veterans bring to the workplace and has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor for exemplary veteran hiring efforts," added organizers.

Various positions are available throughout countless departments in Nueces County, so for more information, visit the Nueces County website.

All currently open positions can be seen at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/nuecesco