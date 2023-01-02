Nueces County jail inmate escapes on New Year's Eve, authorities still searching

CORPUS CHRISIT, Texas — Local law enforcement agencies are searching for a Nueces County Jail Inmate Trustee after he escaped from the county jail on New Year's Eve.

According to a press release from the Nueces County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 7:15 p.m. on December 31, inmate Anthony A. Montez ran away from custody as he was taking out the trash.

Montez eluded officers and was last seen leaving the jail near Lipan Street and was headed towards the La Retama Library on Comanche Street.

"He was wearing a dark green jail uniform; shirt and pants. Montez is a 54-year-old Hispanic male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs approximately 160 pounds," said officials in the release.

Montez was in the Nueces County Jail on drug charges and he is not known to be violent, according to officials.

If you have any information on Montez's whereabouts, you are asked to contact your local police immediately.