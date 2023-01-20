Nueces County ESD 2's new gear for rescue operations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When you're driving out on the open road, the last thing you want to think about is crashing and totaling your car. But if worse comes to worst, Nueces County Fire hopes to put your mind at ease and let you know they're always ready to help.

With Nueces County ESD 2's two new tools, firefighters there said they're able to kick it up a notch. The fire department received a form of hydraulic rescue tools, also known as jaws of life, which are used by emergency rescue personnel to assist in the extrication of victims involved in car crashes, as well as other rescues in small spaces. The tools include one cutter and one spreader.

"It's Amkus battery powered tools. These tools are able to cut all the new metals with all kinds of new cars being made." said J.P. Hominick, the Deputy Fire Chief of Nueces County ESD 2. "These are mobile. We can do more things with them. If a house fire occurs and there's bars on the window, we can cut them. If a door has a bar across the front, we can use them for that. It could be used for more situations than just auto extrication."

The new tools cost about $22,000, but thanks to a grant from the Texas Forestry Service, the fire department only had to pay 10 percent of the price.

"We always want to try and stay ahead and we always want to have the best tools we can provide for our citizens of Padre Island and Flour Bluff." said Hominick.