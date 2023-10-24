Nueces County elementary students participate in Ag Awareness Program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Tuesday, second and third grade students from across Nueces County got some hands on experience in the agriculture life.

The Ag Awareness Program, which spanned over the course of three days, took place in Robstown at the Fairgrounds.

Over 400 students took place in the event on Tuesday, and about 1400 students total will take place in this program. The program will wrap up on Thursday.

The goal of this program was to expose students at an early stage in life the importance of agriculture and how where they can find it in their every day lives.

Bishop Elementary School third grader Elenor Smith said today is certainly a day she will never forget.

"We got to hold all types of stuff, we got to hold grain, hold cotton and even pet the horses," Smith said.

Harvey Buehring has been in the farming world for most of his life. He said being taught the importance of agriculture at this age make kids become more aware as they grow.

"To inform young people about what is involved to get our food on our plates and our clothes that we wear on our backs," Buehring said.

Hunter Fox with 4-H County Council said there is more to agriculture then just farming.

"It is important because agriculture, a lot of people think agriculture is the family owned farm, and that it stays within the family," Fox said. "But a lot of people do not think about agriculture being a dying part of the economy."

Students had a chance to learn about harvesting, different types of crops, plant life, and see different types of animals such as chickens, cows, sheep and more.

"The biggest take away is understanding that food doesn’t just magically show up in the grocery store shelves, it doesn’t magically show up in our refrigerators," Buehring said.

Students told KRIS 6 News reporter Althea Castro De la Mata that they took home way more knowledge than what they came to Ag Awareness Program with.

"I can’t wait to come home to my mom and tell her all about this," Smith said.

