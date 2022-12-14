Nueces County could have $2.1M project removed by state officials

Nueces County Commissioners Court is scheduled to meet with engineers in charge of the new boiler system at the County Courthouse and jail.

KRIS 6 News recently reported the boilers have come under scrutiny for potentially becoming dangerous and even red tagged by the state for removal, if changes are not made.

6 Investigates first found out about this problem through leaked engineering reports, and to make sense of what's going wrong, we brought those reports to an engineering professor at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

The Nueces County Courthouse boilers, located in a building with restricted access, are a $2.1 million investment that sought to replace an aging system with new ones.

However, it turns out the boilers the county got weren't the ones the engineer asked for, and tags on the boiler were changed at the order of, ABM, the company that installed them.

"To me, it was just the wrong boiler that was ordered, that's why it came with that tag, with that information, because that tag pertained to that certain boiler," Pct. 1 County Commissioner Roberto Hernandez said during a previous commissioners court meeting.

The new boilers have an adjusted rating of 30 pounds per square inch inside the boiler system, but the buildings heat exchangers and piping are rated for 15psi.

A change needed to be made, and thus ABM downgraded it.

Lea-Der Chen, associate dean of the college of engineering at TAMU-CC took a look at some of the reports about the boilers, and is troubled by what he saw, especially the quality of the water.

Chen talked about the water quality samples taken in October, showing some pretty disturbing measurements, like the high amounts of iron, increased PH and hardness levels, and TDS, or total dissolved solids.

"I don't know exactly what it would taste like, but I would not boil this water to get a cup of tea, right? That's totally out, especially the smell if you shower with it," he said.

The last number should be kept between 700 and 3,500 parts per million. However, the readings from boiler number 2 are 11,440.

"Those deposits may adhere to the pipe, so it leads to corrosion, and when you have those deposits, it may also increase pressure, so the delivery may not work, and then you may damage the system," Chen said.

The system, with aging pipes that may not be able to handle increased psi, not only serves the entire Nueces County courthouse, including the commissioners court, but also the nearly 1,200 inmates at the jail.

Chen tells 6 Investigates that while some damage could have already been done, there are easy fixes for some of the water problems, like following procedure, fixing water quality with filters and water softener, and basic care for the boilers.

However, that does not address the states problems with the boilers, as we are told the deadline to fix crucial issues with the boilers is coming up in about a month.

It's something commissioners will be speaking about in court on Wednesday, and 6 Investigates will be there to cover the story.



