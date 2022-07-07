CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More green, as in money. has been donated to our KRIS 6 News red, white, and blue 'Flag for a Flag' exchange program.

On Wednesday the Nueces county commissioners' court-approved $8,250 dollars in funding for the campaign. That money will go towards new flags already on order.

A quick reminder if you put your name on the waiting list during the program in mid-June. as soon as we receive those new flags we will make sure that you get yours.

The new flag will be given to those already on the waiting list.