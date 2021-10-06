Watch
Nueces County burn ban lifted

KRIS file image.
Posted at 9:06 AM, Oct 06, 2021
ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Robstown Fire Department has announced that the Nueces County burn ban has been lifted and nullified by the county.

Regular burning activities can now resume in the area, the Robstown Fire Department announced.

The department asks that burners should be mindful of what they are doing, always have a water source, never burn anything but clean brush/limbs/etc and never trash and never burn after dark.

For additional questions, please call the Robstown Fire Department at (361) 387-2522.

