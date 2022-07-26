Nueces County Animal Shelter adoption event underway until July 29

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Summertime is the perfect time to adopt a pet!

Nueces County Animal Services wants to remind the public that their "Dog Days of Summer" adoption event is still going on this week until Friday, July 29. The shelter is located at 4525 Farm to Market Rd 892, Robstown, Texas.

Families interested in adopting a pet can take advantage of reduced adoption fees and vouchers for discounts on spay and neuter services.

"Right now, all shelters and rescue organizations are full, so we really need the public's help to get these animals adopted into permanent loving forever homes," said Lisa Bockholt, who serves as the Volunteer Live Release Coordinator.

"It's a revolving door," said Bockholt. "The shelter's impoundments don't stop just because the facility is full. We really need the public's help to adopt, foster, volunteer and just, in general, be responsible pet owners", added Bockholt.

The month-long reduced adoption fee promotion ends this Friday, July 29, and organizers say adoptions are by appointment.

Anyone interested in more information on how to adopt or view available animals can visit the volunteer support team's Nueces County TX Dogs in Need of Rescue Facebook page or contact the support team at (410) 608-2195.

Volunteers with Nueces County Animal Services said the shelter is overflowing with dogs and cats looking for their forever homes. Please consider adopting a shelter animal and giving them a second chance of life.